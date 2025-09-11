Matthew 25 Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Matthew 25 Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.0% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $226.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.16.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

