McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Receives $325.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.1364.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

McDonald's Stock Down 2.0%

McDonald’s stock opened at $306.17 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.60. The stock has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

