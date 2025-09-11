MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 220,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,165,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,864,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,875.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,817.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,348.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,391.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,304.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

