MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,929 Shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. $BHR

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 214,767.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,345,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,443 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 73,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $2.90 on Thursday. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $197.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Announces Dividend

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ( NYSE:BHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.The business had revenue of $179.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS’s payout ratio is presently -25.97%.

About BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

