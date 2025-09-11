MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. $LAZR

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $881,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1,077.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.67.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $115.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Luminar Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -14.2 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

