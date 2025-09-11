MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in PrimeEnergy Corporation $PNRG

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNRG. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PrimeEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ PNRG opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. PrimeEnergy Corporation has a one year low of $124.25 and a one year high of $243.49. The firm has a market cap of $269.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.20.

PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $41.98 million during the quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

