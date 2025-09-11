MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,254 Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. $PAL

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Proficient Auto Logistics by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 28,342 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 57,355 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of PAL opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

