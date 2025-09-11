MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. $RAPP

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rapport Therapeutics were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 77.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 180.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the period.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Down 20.1%

Shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $817.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rapport Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 426,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,399,630. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Gault sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $191,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 171,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,000.24. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $557,150. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

