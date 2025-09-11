MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 9,082 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. $CATX

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perspective Therapeutics were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,647,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $288,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:CATX opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

