MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,726 Information Services Group, Inc. $III

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
Information Services Group Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $251.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.
Information Services Group Announces Dividend
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on III shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
