MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in FMC Corporation $FMC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMC opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. FMC Corporation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 290.00%.

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $56,609.90. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,906.66. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Barclays decreased their price objective on FMC from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on FMC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

