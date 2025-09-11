MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IRWD

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,026 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 215,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 152,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,488,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,647,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663,775 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,104.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 552,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,732 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6%

IRWD stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The business had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.