MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Annexon, Inc. $ANNX

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,556 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annexon were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 74.0% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 164.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 19.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the first quarter worth about $103,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANNX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Annexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Annexon stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

