MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Teleflex by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Up 0.1%

Teleflex stock opened at $130.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average is $127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.86 per share, with a total value of $115,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,395.42. The trade was a 15.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $172,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 45,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,873.69. This trade represents a 3.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.