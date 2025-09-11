MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. $WTI

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 105.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 48.6% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 48,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 3,916.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTI. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of WTI opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.73. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

