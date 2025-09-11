MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation $ACRE

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 147,990 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 263,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACRE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.80 to $4.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.31.

Shares of ACRE opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -176.47%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

