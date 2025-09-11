MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Corporation $DDD

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,410 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 25,389 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,966 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:DDD opened at $2.12 on Thursday. 3D Systems Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

