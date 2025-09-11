MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $117,000 Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. $ALLO

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,305,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 56,693 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 201,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,732.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 849,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 803,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 579,818 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

See Also

