MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $71,000 Holdings in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. $CMPX

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,974 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Therapeutics were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 8,567,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMPX stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.50. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMPX. Guggenheim raised their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Compass Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Featured Stories

