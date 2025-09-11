MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in OmniAb, Inc. $OABI

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in OmniAb by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OmniAb by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in OmniAb by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in OmniAb by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on OmniAb from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of OmniAb stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $192.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.14. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.87.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 275.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. Equities research analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Further Reading

