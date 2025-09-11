MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StandardAero were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SARO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in StandardAero by 272.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

Get StandardAero alerts:

StandardAero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 65.63. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.StandardAero’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

SARO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on StandardAero

About StandardAero

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.