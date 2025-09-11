MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,258 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. $SLDP

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Solid Power were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLDP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Solid Power by 318.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 33,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Solid Power by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Solid Power had a negative net margin of 412.62% and a negative return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Solid Power from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

