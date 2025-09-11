MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. $BBCP

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CONCRETE PUMPING were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CONCRETE PUMPING in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CONCRETE PUMPING in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONCRETE PUMPING during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONCRETE PUMPING by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CONCRETE PUMPING by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONCRETE PUMPING Stock Performance

CONCRETE PUMPING stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.93 million, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

CONCRETE PUMPING ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. CONCRETE PUMPING had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.65%.The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. CONCRETE PUMPING has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CONCRETE PUMPING announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CONCRETE PUMPING from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CONCRETE PUMPING from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised CONCRETE PUMPING to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

CONCRETE PUMPING Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

