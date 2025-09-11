MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. $RLGT

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,752 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $153,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $963,729.60. This represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

