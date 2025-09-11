MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 16,178 Shares of Unisys Corporation $UIS

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,178 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,253,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 81,913 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter worth $2,836,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 149,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Unisys Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE UIS opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $275.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. Unisys Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $483.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.65 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Unisys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unisys Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

