MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,482 Shares of Sleep Number Corporation $SNBR

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 608,092 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186,255 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 594,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 54,801 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 188.6% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 259,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Stock Down 4.3%

SNBR stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.77. Sleep Number Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $327.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.42 million. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sleep Number has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corporation will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

