MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 37,580 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. $CLNE

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,580 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.9% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 9,750,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,600 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,520,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 171,018 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,241,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 450,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 335,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.73 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

