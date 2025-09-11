MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,278 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. $EWCZ

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in European Wax Center by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in European Wax Center by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in European Wax Center by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in European Wax Center by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of European Wax Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

European Wax Center Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $3.72 on Thursday. European Wax Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $205.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

