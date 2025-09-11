MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,650 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. $FDMT

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 70,192 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $324.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 594,375.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

