MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,899 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. $GETY

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Images were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GETY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Getty Images by 809.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Getty Images by 282.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 33,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $58,873.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,044.22. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,010 shares of company stock valued at $141,618. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Getty Images Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $769.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Getty Images had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $234.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Getty Images has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GETY shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.70 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.85 target price (down previously from $2.05) on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.03.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

