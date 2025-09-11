MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. $PBYI

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBYI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Puma Biotechnology

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Alessandra Cesano sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $90,990.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,850 shares in the company, valued at $141,034.50. This represents a 39.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,322 shares in the company, valued at $181,294.80. This represents a 29.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,649 shares of company stock worth $596,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $228.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

