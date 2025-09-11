M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 240 to GBX 265 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 target price on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 290 to GBX 305 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 214 to GBX 260 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&G currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 266.

Get M&G alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on M&G

M&G Price Performance

MNG stock opened at GBX 257.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 171.55 and a 12 month high of GBX 279. The firm has a market cap of £6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,706.82, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 233.24.

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.10 EPS for the quarter. M&G had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that M&G will post 24.2485207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&G Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.