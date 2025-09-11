Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $147.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.5385.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 268,446 shares of company stock worth $32,908,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after buying an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,152,974,000 after buying an additional 314,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,980,700,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of MU stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average is $102.39. The stock has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

