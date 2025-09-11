Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Korea Investment CORP’s 3rd Largest Position

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,492,733 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,336 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.0% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,061,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $16,075,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,910 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $500.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.