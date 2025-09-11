Mid Cap Stocks To Research – September 9th

QMMM, Opendoor Technologies, and IREN are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with market capitalizations typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion (though exact thresholds vary by market). They combine more growth potential than large-cap stocks with greater stability than small-cap stocks, making them popular for investors seeking a balanced mix of risk and return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

QMMM (QMMM)

QMMM Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of digital advertising services. It offers interactive design, animation, art-tech and virtual technologies used in commercial campaigns. It has worked with domestic and international banks, real estate developers, amusement parks, international athletic apparel, footwear brands, luxury cosmetic products, and international brands.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

