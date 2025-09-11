Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 158.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 188,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Lamar Advertising worth $34,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,422,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 55,157 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $126.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.09. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%.The business had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

