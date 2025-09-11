Millennium Management LLC Has $32.66 Million Stake in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 197.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,106,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $32,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ING Group by 135.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ING Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Group Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:ING opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. ING Group, N.V. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $25.11.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.4002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. ING Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

