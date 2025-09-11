Millennium Management LLC Has $32.82 Million Stock Holdings in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 805.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095,893 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of StandardAero worth $32,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SARO. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 1,912.5% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 134,352,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,159,000 after buying an additional 127,676,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 53.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,133,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,324,000 after buying an additional 3,171,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 4,035.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,222,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,209,000 after buying an additional 2,168,803 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at $55,679,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 29.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,418,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,261,000 after buying an additional 1,902,687 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StandardAero has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

StandardAero Stock Performance

Shares of SARO stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.49. StandardAero, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $34.38.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StandardAero

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

