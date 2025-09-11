Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 170.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,342 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Intercontinental Hotels Group worth $33,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of IHG opened at $122.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.57. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $94.78 and a twelve month high of $137.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.566 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

