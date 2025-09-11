Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. $FLGT

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,969,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,632 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fulgent Genetics worth $33,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLGT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 165,828 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 145,518 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 138,340 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 123,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 442.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 85,481 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,199 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $25,754.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 365,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,548.52. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,577 shares of company stock worth $121,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGT. UBS Group upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on Fulgent Genetics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $666.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.21 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 16.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

