Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $34,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,470.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $109.50 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $126.40. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average is $98.85.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.03 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 54.81%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $3.46 per share. This represents a $13.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

