Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,341,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,884,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Harley-Davidson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,766,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,102,000 after purchasing an additional 269,842 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,409,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,017 shares in the last quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP now owns 1,145,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 223,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 673,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $39.93.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%.Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

