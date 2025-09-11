MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 14,940 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 483,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 549,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

