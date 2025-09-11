MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 19,347 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $156,810,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,355,381 shares of company stock worth $539,335,586 over the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOOD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.9%

HOOD opened at $117.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.52. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The stock has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

