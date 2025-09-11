MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 4,670 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after buying an additional 799,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $49.18 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

