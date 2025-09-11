MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 5,466 Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $132.22 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.61.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $1,161,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,051,895.44. This represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,070 shares of company stock worth $1,703,472. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

