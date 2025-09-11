MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 688 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 16.5% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,015,000 after purchasing an additional 189,514 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in Gartner by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 5.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $232.90 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.44.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

