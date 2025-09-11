MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 82,340 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Teradata worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Teradata by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

TDC opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Teradata Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. The company had revenue of $408.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

