MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 12,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,967,000. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 96,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 77,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 525,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,807,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.44.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $165,954.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,398.90. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $188.57 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

