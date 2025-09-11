MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $370,272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,693 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $158,657,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,938,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,051 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,021,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,887,000 after acquiring an additional 885,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $138.22. The company has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

